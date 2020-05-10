As the primary emergency responders to local cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Colchester Rescue Squad dons masks, gloves and protective gear to continually answer medical calls through the pandemic.
According to Rescue Chief Scott Crady, the crew members are in high spirits, staying healthy and well. The only outliers are the junior rescue members—but only because they miss answering calls and helping people; junior members temporarily stopped working with the crew in early March as the pandemic kicked into full-swing.
"They want to be here helping," said Crady.
The only other members temporarily not working with Colchester Rescue include folks who double as other public safety officers such as dispatchers and firefighters.
Crady noted that the call rating has ebbed and flowed since Gov. Phil Scott ordered a State of Emergency and put in place social distancing guidelines, lingering around 4.5 calls per day. About three members work on a shift at one time.
During National Volunteer Week in mid-April, the Colchester selectboard thanked members of the rescue squad for their constant presence amid the pandemic. Town Manager Aaron Frank called the volunteers "selfless" in their daily efforts answering calls for medical assistance.
"Today their service to the community is more important than ever," Frank stated in recognition on April 27.
In recognition of Colchester's essential workers, the Sun newsroom has taken a series of portraits to say thank you.