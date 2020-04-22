From a home bakery to one of Colchester's sweet spots, Easy As Cake is still baking mid-pandemic.
Restaurants and bars across Vermont have closed for in-person operations since March 17 due to COVID-19. However, husband-and-wife team Jeffrey and Nicole Goller offer curbside takeout if you call in ahead of time. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as hand pies, pastries and cakes.
In recognition of Colchester's essential workers, the Sun newsroom has taken portraits of businesses to say thank you.