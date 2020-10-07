Ballots have started arriving in voters’ mailboxes throughout the state, but that doesn’t mean Vermonters need to rush their vote and return the ballots right away.
There is still time to look into the candidates and make a decision on who you want to have represent you at the state and federal levels. Here are the dates to keep in mind for the 2020 General Election.
Voter Registration
Vermont is one of 21 states that allow for voter registration on Election Day, that being Nov. 3 for the 2020 General Election. Vermonters can register at their respective polling station the day of the election; if you are registering to vote in Vermont for the first time, you will need to provide a copy of an acceptable form of ID. Acceptable forms of ID are:
- Valid photo ID (driver’s license or passport)
- Current utility bill
- Current bank statement
- Another government document
You can register to vote online, however, if you do so on the day before or of the election, your application may not be processed and your name may not appear on the checklist. You may then be asked to fill out another application at the polls.
Absentee and early voter ballot requests
Absentee ballots can no longer be requested as the deadline was Sept. 21. Early voter ballots, however, can be requested up until 5 p.m., or by the time of closing of your town clerk's office, on the last day that the clerk has regular hours before the election. With many clerks' offices currently being closed to the public, check with your town's beforehand to know exactly when the cutoff will be.
The early voter ballot request can be made at the same time you register to vote, at which time you will be handed the ballot and an envelope to seal it in; you can bring the ballot home if you choose and return it by the deadline. No person, except a justice of the peace, can take a ballot from the town clerk on behalf of another person.
October 7: Mailed ballot reception
All active registered voters were sent ballots by mail between Sept. 21 and Oct. 1. The Vermont Secretary of State’s Office recommends anyone who did not receive their ballot by Oct. 7 to contact their town clerk to inquire about it.
In-home ballot delivery on Election Day
People who are sick or disabled can request to have their ballot delivered to their home on Nov. 3, but the request must be made by 5 p.m. Nov. 2. Two justices of the peace (of different parties when possible) will deliver the ballot and then bring it back to the polling place so that it can be placed in the ballot box and counted.
Mail back your ballot
If you choose to utilize mail to send back your completed ballot, the Vermont Secretary of State recommends doing so by no later than Oct. 24 to make sure it gets to your town clerk in time to be counted.
Hand deliver your ballot
If you’d prefer to bring your ballot in person and drop it off before Election Day, your early voter or absentee ballot must be submitted to your town clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 2. If you miss that deadline, you will need to bring it to your respective polling place on Nov. 3 during the hours that it’s open.
Most town clerk’s have also set up drop boxes where ballots may be dropped off when the office is closed.
If you have any questions, contact your local town clerk or visit the Vermont Secretary of State’s website at sos.vermont.gov/elections.
You may also check your registration status, the receipt of your ballot and other information on your My Voter Page, created by the Secretary of State’s office, at mvp.vermont.gov.