With every eligible voter in the state having been mailed a ballot and turnout already at 70 percent of 2016's total vote, voters are wondering how long all of those ballots may take to count.
The answer is that it depends on where you live.
Towns which use tabulators that scan the ballots and count the results have had the option of processing returned ballots for the past month. The ballots are processed by two sworn election volunteers, usually justices of the peace, from different parties. They open the signed and sealed certificate envelopes containing the ballots, remove the ballots and run them through the tabulator.
Not all towns with tabulators have necessarily taken advantage of this option.
According to Secretary of State Jim Condos, about 140 Vermont towns use tabulators, accounting for 80 percent of the state's population. Unless statewide races are extremely close, the results from those towns should give a good indication of who the winner is.
About 100 towns representing the remaining 20 percent of the population will be counting by hand, a much more labor-intensive and time-consuming process. Those towns will not be able to process mailed-in ballots before election day.
No town in Vermont will be releasing results prior to 7 p.m. when the polls close, Condos said in a press conference Wednesday.
Which Chittenden County results will we have that night?
Bolton is the only Chittenden County town which will be hand-counting ballots on election night.
In the 2018 Senate race, Bolton residents cast 3,800 of the 415,000 votes cast. The six winners in the Chittenden County Senate race will likely be apparent on election night, although the final count will probably not be available until Wednesday.
Colchester is not part of the Chittenden County district, but instead shares a senate district with Grand Isle County. Incumbent Democrat Dick Mazza is running unopposed.
Chittenden County House race results will likely be available on election night, which the exception of the Chittenden-Grand Isle District.
The Grand Isle-Chittenden House District includes West Milton and all of Grand Isle County. Of those towns, only Isle La Motte counts by hand. However, this district is often close. In 2018, just 174 votes separated the first and fourth place finishers. As a result, there is a good chance it will not be clear who the winner is until late Tuesday or Wednesday.
This district is currently represented by Democrat Mitzi Johnson, the Speaker of the House, and Milton Republican Leland Morgan. Challenging them are Democrat Andy Julow and Michael Morgan, also of Milton.
Where can I see results?
Results will be posted on our website as they are announced.
