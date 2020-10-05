Democrat Sarita Austin, a former school counselor, believes education is the great equalizer for children.
“It is education and a quality education that will help them climb out of poverty,” she said.
Until her retirement, Austin worked at Essex Middle School, where she helped foster a love of learning and reading among kids and their families. She was elected to represent Chittenden 9-2 in the Vermont House in 2018 and serves on the House Committee on Education.
She’s also specifically interested in literacy and finding ways to fund literacy programs and coaches for schools across the state.
“The issue of equity for Vermont students in public education is a passion of mine, because I believe it’s a value of our country,” she said.
Last week, Austin spoke with the Sun over the phone. Her responses have been edited for length. See italicized Editor’s Notes for more context and links for fact-checks.
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
I did meet with Police Chief Doug Allen to get his input on this legislation, and that was helpful. For me, what we passed was the beginning of the conversation.
I believe that it’s imperative that we are informed and intentional when we propose any kind of reform to our public safety systems in Vermont. I believe that we should kind of work backwards. We should look at what public safety systems we need in our communities to stay safe, and then we should create those resources.
I am concerned about a racist culture that continues to exist in certain departments that allows, and even encourages, the targeting harassment, as well as the illegal use of force and arrest against people of color in Vermont.
I would like to see us use President Obama’s 21st Century Policing task force report from 2015 as a roadmap, because the process was such a good process in terms of who was involved in developing the report.
What should legislators do to address the impact of COVID-19 on low-income Vermonters?
A high priority for the House was making sure the Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal government we're dispersed equitably among all Vermonters.
We did provide funding child care assistance to help working parents find safe and affordable child care for their children. We covered mortgages and we helped landlords and we provided food and bussing to children throughout the summer.
I spent time this summer working to help over 50 constituents access their unemployment benefits. There were a variety of constituents, especially elderly, who didn’t quite know how to file online. The system was difficult and slow because of the amount of requests that were being made. Doing that work as a representative felt really good.
Economists are expecting Vermont to face a deficit in its Education Fund. How should the state address that loss?
We did pass a bill stating that the state will borrow the money to make up the deficit so that taxes won’t be raised for Vermonters this year. We will borrow and then pay it back over the next five years.
That's the solution — no one was happy with it; no one wanted to borrow, but we know property owners right now are struggling economically and didn't want to put that on them.
Going forward, there are two things that I’m looking at that might impact revenue for the Education Fund. What’s driving property taxes up is the cost of healthcare for teachers, and so one thing I’m looking at is a statewide healthcare contract for teachers.
I also think we need to see how Act 46 plays out. I think the efficiency and financial benefits of the consolidation are still a couple of years away.
Editor’s note: Act 46, which was signed into law in 2015, encouraged Vermont school districts to merge or realign in order to save money and achieve education policy goals.
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
I think we don’t have a lot of time to waste in terms of climate change.
The Global Warming Solutions Act really holds the government accountable for greenhouse gas emissions and it turns it into requirements. Vermont has not a stellar reputation in terms of meeting our emissions goals, and so I think this act establishes a planning process to achieve reduction requirements.
Everything I read about climate change says we have the technology, we have the ability to manage it, but what we need is political will. When we passed this bill and when we overrode the governor’s veto, that was political will.
I don’t hear from my Colchester constituents a lot, but on climate change, I receive the most emails to pass laws in favor of it.