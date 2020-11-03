7 a.m. — Good morning. Thanks for starting your day here with us.
Polling places are now open in Chittenden County. If you are voting in-person, be sure to read about the candidates and check out our FAQs about voting in-person. Don't forget to bring a mask.
Keeping checking this blog for updates, photos, results and more. It's going to be a long day — but our team slept well and we've got full mugs of coffee, so we're ready to guide you through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.