12:45 p.m. Milton — Even though the line to vote at Milton's Municipal Office in Chittenden 10 is stretching down the sidewalk during the lunch hour, it is still shorter than it was early this morning.
"This is the third time I'm trying today," one Milton voter said, who was waiting outside with his young daughter. "The line was all the way back there earlier and I didn't want to wait in the cold with her."
Selectwoman Brenda Steady is standing guard at the door, allowing four people into the lobby at a time to vote.
Town Clerk Sheryl Prince stopped to tell me her day is going well, before she hurried off to check in with volunteers who will be taking on the afternoon shift.
—Bridget Higdon
11:30 a.m. — As of yesterday, Nov. 2, over 255,000 Vermonters had already cast their vote by mail, according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Elections Division.
That number generously surpasses the 2016 general election total of 91,000 for early and mail-in ballots.
—Bridget Higdon
How many people voted by mail in your town? View the interactive map below.
This map was developed by students at the University of Vermont who are part of the Community News Service, a student-powered partnership with community newspapers.
8:45 a.m. Colchester — It's a cold and snowy morning at the Colchester polls, but that isn't deterring residents from voting.
As soon as the doors of Colchester High School opened, Colchester residents steadily began streaming in, Ruth Blauwiekel, a justice of the peace, said.
Candidates Sarita Austin, Seth Chase, Curt Taylor, Pat Brennan and Jon Lynch are currently outside the building, holding campaign signs and trying to stay warm.
Blauwiekel is greeting voters in the hallway as they enter, and poll workers Maryfran Holly and Rick Jean are helping voters figure out which district they are in, 9-1 or 9-2.
—Bridget Higdon
7 a.m. — Good morning. Thanks for starting your day here with us.
Polling places are now open in Chittenden County. If you are voting in-person, be sure to read about the candidates and check out our FAQs about voting in-person. Don't forget to bring a mask.
Keep checking this blog for updates, photos, results and more. It's going to be a long day — but our team slept well and we've got full mugs of coffee, so we're ready to guide you through.
—Bridget Higdon
