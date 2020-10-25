In the General Election on Nov. 3, Colchester residents are running to represent the town in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Republican Jon Lynch is facing Democrat Sarita Austin and Republican Patrick Brennan, both incumbents in Chittenden 9-2. In Chittenden 9-1, Democratic incumbents Seth Chase and Curt Taylor and facing challenges by Republicans Doug Wood and Deserae Morin.
Candidates must file a campaign disclosure form when they raise or spend $500 or more. Disclosures are due on the first of the month from July to October, with additional reports due on Oct. 15, Oct. 30 and Nov. 17, and a final report due on Dec. 15.
As of Oct. 25, several Colchester candidates had reported no campaign finance data. This means he or she has not spent or raised over $500 or is late in submitting the forms. A "No Activity Report" is usually submitted if no money has been spent or raised.
The Sun examined reports filed on or before Oct. 15.
More information on campaign finance and expenditures, including candidate filings and a searchable database, may be found at the Secretary of State’s website (sos.vermont.gov/elections/campaign-finance).
Chittenden 9-2
Jon Lynch
Surplus from previous campaign
Raised
Spent
n/a
$6,230
$3,197.38
According to his reports, Lynch has contributed at least $3,000 to his own campaign. He has also received donations from the Colchester and Chittenden County Republican Committees and the organization JohnKlar4Governor.
Patrick Brennan
As of Oct. 25, Brennan had not filed any campaign disclosures or No Activity Reports.
Sarita Austin
Surplus from previous campaign
Raised
Spent
$1,766.08
$25
$999.24
Austin has not contributed any of her own money to her 2020 run, though she could have contributed in previous campaigns. She received one contribution from an anonymous donor. Only donors who give more than $100 must be named.
Chittenden 9-1
Seth Chase
As of Oct. 25, Chase had not filed any campaign disclosures or No Activity Reports.
Curt Taylor
Surplus from previous campaign
Raised
Spent
$1,153.01
$1,042.25
$1,557.01
Taylor has spent at least $1,000 on his own 2020 campaign. He received one contribution from an anonymous donor. Only donors who give more than $100 must be named.
Doug Wood
As of Oct. 25, Wood had not filed any campaign disclosures or No Activity Reports.
Deserae Morin
As of Oct. 25, Wood had not filed any campaign disclosures or No Activity Reports.
