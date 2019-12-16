The Development Review Board (DRB) heard applications from multiple developers that would add over 150 new housing units to Colchester, at their most recent meeting.
During their meeting on Dec. 11, the DRB revisited an application from Severance Corners Village Center to construct a four story residential building comprised of 57 total units, a small office, and a gym, in addition to a neighborhood pool, patio and parking space.
The DRB also revisited an application from Rivers Edge Building Development who sought board approval for an amendment to a previously approved application. Rivers Edge previously applied to build three developments comprised of 101 units in total; the first consisting of 23 single family lots and 13 duplexes; the second consisting of 19 single family lots and 13 duplexes; and the third consisting of 7 units and three duplexes.
While the application had already been DRB approved, Rivers Edge sought to increase the footprint of certain lots to reorganize layout of the house, with two bedrooms on the second floor and one bedroom on the first floor, instead of all three rooms on the second floor as before.
“There’s little to no market for three bedrooms upstairs,” explained development owner, Tom Sheppard.
The DRB also heard an application from Humble Roots, an organic cannabis farm that resides quietly in Colchester. Evan Fuller of Humble Roots described the farm’s desire to convert half of an existing building into retail space to sell farm products, converting the other half into storage.
While Humble Roots primarily grows hemp for CBD purposes, Fuller noted that the farm hopes to expand operation to include other agricultural products.
The DRB discusses applications in executive session with decisions then drafted by staff, approved by the DRB and issued.