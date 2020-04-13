The Colchester School District (CSD) is adopting a fraud policy by auditor recommendation, making them the first school district in Vermont with such a policy.
Superintendent Amy Minor noted at a school board meeting on April 7 that creating brand new policies in general is rare. "We have a robust policy manual; over 70 policies," she told members. "This is only the second brand new policy I've seen in two years."
Business and operations manager George Trieb clarified that the only time a new policy is created is in response to requirement changes.
"The Colchester School District has had the same auditor for 20 plus years and it's never been an issue," said Trieb. "This is a new request. The only reason why like fraud policies don't exist is because auditors in other school districts have not requested them. I would say within a couple of years, every school district in Vermont will have the same policy."
The board is currently in drafting stages and discussed draft feedback at their most recent meeting.
School board member Curt Taylor asked that the definition of fraud be more clearly stated in the policy to include waste and abuse of funds.
Lindsey Cox, school board clerk, inquired if the exclusion of students from the policy was intentional.
Minor clarified that student exclusion was not intentional, but that she meant to think carefully about situations students would be in that would apply to this policy; whether misuse of funds or resources would be considered theft instead of fraud.
"We put our trust in students to represent themselves. It's interesting that they're not included specifically," Cox noted.
Minor explained that the framework for the policy was modeled from fraud policies from other states. The first draft was approved by the auditor. Next steps include editing based on school board feedback, sending the draft to the district attorney for review and returning to the board for a second reading.