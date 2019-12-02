The Colchester Police Department is one of the hosts for the annual Operation Fire Cuffs toy drive this year.
The annual event calls for toy and gift donations for children at the University of Vermont (UVM) Children’s hospital. According to the event Facebook page, all gifts collected help to comfort UVM’s pediatric patients: “Imagine when a child wakes up after surgery with a new stuffed animal by their side, or treatment milestones and birthdays spent in the hospital that are made special with kid-friendly surprises. Your generosity will be felt all year long and is truly the gift that keeps giving.”
Bring your donations to the Colchester Police Department until Dec. 19 at 12:30 p.m.