On Feb. 27, the Colchester Police Department arrested a fugitive from New York who had absconded supervision and was missing since November of last year.
With assistance from the U.S. Marshalls Service and the New York City Police Department, CPD arrested 35-year-old Varon Gwyn, charged with a violation of Title 13, V.S.A. 4954 – Fugitive from Justice.
Gwyn was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant issued by the New York City Police Department regarding a probation/parole violation with an underlying offense of Felony Possession of a Weapon. Gwyn had absconded from the State of New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Division of Probation and Parole since November of 2019.