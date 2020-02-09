The Colchester Middle School (CMS) Cheerleaders swept the mat at the VCCA State Cheerleading Competition last weekend, taking home second place overall—a first in Colchester cheerleading history.
The Cougar Cheerleaders competed at the VCCA State Cheerleading Competition On Feb. 8 at Missisquoi Valley Union High School (MVU).
Taking the blue mat, the crowd was silent. All eyes were on the Cougars. The team was confident and fierce, they were loud and proud, and they hit the routine and performed it strong.
CMS Cheerleading finished the State Competition, taking home 2nd place; a first ever in Colchester History! The team is lead by Head Coach Theresa Japhet and Assistant Coach Heather Grenier, and proudly Supported by Colchester Cheerleading Athletics Boosters.
Congratulations Cougar Cheerleaders!