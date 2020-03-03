On Super Tuesday, Colchester residents cast their ballots in favor of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidential primary nomination.
A total of 4,678 ballots were counted, most identifying with the democratic party, but less than half of registered voters in the area showed up at the polls yesterday, according to results from the town clerk's office.
Sanders ended the night in the lead with 1,878 votes, followed by 842 votes for President Donald Trump, 806 for Joe Biden, 431 for Michael Bloomberg and 367 for Elizabeth Warren.
On Monday, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign for president, followed shortly by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar—both competitors for the moderate vote, leaving Biden and Bloomberg to vie for voters. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed Biden on Monday, following his win in South Carolina.
Coming out of Super Tuesday, Biden seems to have made a comeback, leading in nine out of 14 states. However, Colchester seems to be feeling the Bern.