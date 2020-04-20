Over the past week, CPD officers continued to operate in the state of emergency as declared by our Governor and local emergency management officials. We continue to protect our staff and those whom we come into contact with by physical distancing, usage of facial coverings, and limited in person contact.
Our highest category for calls for service this week was ensuring compliance with the Governor’s Stay Home-Stay Safe order. We perform regular checks at our local hotels as well as respond to complaints of non-compliance in the community. We are pleased to report that all of our efforts have been met with cooperation and understanding.
- Chief Doug Allen
From April 13 to 19, the Colchester Police Department issued 13 warnings for various violations with no traffic citations. Two persons were issued criminal court citations for Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release.
Service Related Calls
|Assist calls – Public, Motorists, Other Agencies
|24
|Found/lost property
|3
|Medical assist
|3
|911 Hang up
|2
|Utility Problem
|1
|Welfare Checks
|3
|Mental Health problem
|1
|Traffic hazards
|2
Investigative Calls
|COVID-19 Compliance
|21
|Motor Vehicle Crashes
|5
|Alarms
|10
|Animal Problems
|7
|Assault
|1
|Burning Complaints
|2
|Public disturbance
|5
|Domestic disturbance
|4
|Counterfeiting
|1
|Fraud
|1
|Death investigations
|2
|Drug investigation
|1
|Illegal dumping
|1
|Incapacitation – drug/alcohol
|1
|Juvenile problems
|3
|Larceny
|3
|Motor Vehicle Complaints
|4
|Robbery – See press release (carjacking)
|1
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Persons threatening self-harm
|2
|Suspicious circumstance
|14
|Threats
|4
|Traffic Stops
|15
|Trespass
|2
|Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
|1
|Vandalism
|1
|Violation of Court Ordered release
|3
|Welfare Check
|3