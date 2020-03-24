Colchester Helping Colchester, a community help board for residents to assist others with non-emergent needs during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, is up and running.
According to a statement from the town, the board is a "peer-to-peer effort to connect those in need... with those who have offered assistance such as deliveries or other errands." Some examples of assistance include picking up groceries or prescriptions; walking dogs; elderly check-ins (remote or social distanced); immediate repairs and more.
The tool is a locally developed, donated assistance tool thanks to a Colchester resident Sergei Serdyuk of Red Leaf Software.
"Colchester community has a big desire to help those who need it. In this time of social distancing CHC can help to bring us together," the statement concluded.