The Colchester Community Food Shelf (CCFS) will be open for regular hours today, Thursday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Food shelves are considered essential and are exempt from the shutdown order that began on March 25.
CCFS asks that clients remain in their vehicles while at the food shelf for the safety of both clients and volunteers. Groceries will be brought out to vehicles by volunteers.
For daily updates, check the food shelf website at http://colchesterfoodshelf.org/ and/or their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/colchesterfoodshelf/.