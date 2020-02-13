Colchester High School (CHS) student Cole Chagnon’s bumper sticker design received an honorable mention in a state Visual Media Competition celebrating young entrepreneurs.
On Feb. 10, Vt. Small Business Development Center (VtSBDC) announced the winners for their eleventh annual Visual Media Competition in honor of Student Entrepreneurship Day. The competition accepted 58 total entries.
Chagnon’s entry was part of his Senior Seminar project with CHS Faculty Member Erin Brady.
“By offering student entrepreneurial initiatives as this, we see the growing creation of a pipeline of future entrepreneurs and/or workforce leaders, and the continuance of seamless statewide educational and business assistance networks from middle school through secondary and post-secondary education,” said VtSBDC State Director Linda Rossi.