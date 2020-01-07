Colchester High School (CHS) standout seniors Meg Lehouiller, Ciera Morse and Petra Bajuk were named to the Vermont roster for the annual Twin-State Field Hockey game, a tradition since 1984 featuring the top graduating high school seniors from Vermont against their counterparts from New Hampshire.
Colchester will also be represented by CHS varsity coach, Katie Comeau, who was selected by her peers as head coach for Vermont. The contest will be played in the summer of 2020 in Vermont at a venue still to be determined. Congrats!