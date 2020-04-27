Under normal circumstances, Colchester High School senior Ciera Morse would have signed her letter of intent to play field hockey at Saint Michael's College (SMC) next year in a celebration at school.
But since schools are out of session due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Morse and her family held their own celebration in their front yard on April 25, with friends and family cheering as the senior signed her letter.
Morse has been the starting goalie for CHS for the past three years. According to her parents, she has played the sport since about sixth grade, although it seems like forever.
"Given the times we are going to do our best to celebrate her achievements and future," said Morse's mom, Joanna.
This time of year, the goalie also normally would be playing her final season of softball, trying on prom dresses and gearing up for graduation, but the pandemic has shut down all plans.
While Morse admitted she was a little bummed over her senior prom cancellation, she said she misses the senior sports moments more. "I'm sad about missing the end-of-year sports stuff," said Morse—her final season of high school softball, her teammates, her coaches, final games and award ceremonies.
"Right now it's weird; it sort of just feels like summer," she said to describe what life in a pandemic has been like.
The cancellation of the season has not stopped Morse from wearing her new softball jersey however, which arrived in the mail a few days earlier. "That's pretty much my whole wardrobe," she said smiling. Sports jerseys and masks: a quarantined athlete's story.