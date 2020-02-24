According to Colchester High School (CHS) students, technology and rising expectations are the top stressors plaguing today’s youth but many kids hit a brick wall when it comes to asking for help. You Matter Here, a mental health club started by students last year, seeks to destigmatize mental health and give students tools for dealing with daily anxieties.
The club’s numbers have nearly doubled in the last month, in part due to CHS’s first mental health awareness week. While CHS has resources for students who are at the end of their rope, You Matter Here members said their goal is to take proactive rather than reactive steps and put resources in place so students can ask for help before hitting a metaphorical brick wall.
“If we can normalize [mental health], it’ll become easier to talk about,” said Jackson Miller, one of the club’s founding members.
During the high school’s first mental health awareness week, You Matter Here members spoke at sports games, handed out bracelets, hung posters throughout the school and distributed pamphlets with information about their club and local resources.
“If you don’t ever feel stress, you’re not human,” said member Colby Fane-Cushing. He’s worked on different coping mechanisms and tools with his mom who is a counselor and hopes to shed light on such tools that students can use for everyday stress.
Since mental health awareness week, founding member Cas Jones said she’s been approached by many new people with questions about mental health. “CHS has awesome resources for students at the deep end of mental health but we wanted to focus on the build-up of stress,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be extreme to take care of yourself and take account of your mental health.”
Students listed social media, homework, tests, college applications, extracurriculars and sports as some of the everyday anxieties they face.
“Everyone has some constant stressor,” said one of the club’s founding members Mitch Gadapee. Even if one student’s stress stems from sports and another’s stems from public speaking, Gadapee has noticed students have a lot more in common than differences.
“Social media creates far fetched expectations,” said Miller, pushing kids to hunt for likes and subscribers or compare themselves to unrealistic standards. Since kids are on their phones so often, Miller said the club made a list of apps that help with mental health as a counter to potentially harmful social media apps.
Gadapee agreed about how the effects of technology, recalling his experience coaching a team of first graders for Odyssey of the Mind and his surprise to find out six out of seven kids had a cell phone. “Kids are using technology younger and younger and we’re seeing the effects of that,” he said.
While Jones agreed that social media plays a large part in the rising tide of anxiety, she thinks it comes down to higher expectations across the board, from family to academic to social pressures. Gloria Kigonya, another founding member agreed. For her, the conversation has to change to reflect the current landscape.
“Our generation is exposed to so much more. Our approach to mental health has to change in proportion to that,” she said.
While the club members are still basking in the success of the high school’s first mental health awareness week, they are already looking to future projects such as community outreach, becoming involved with the middle school and painting positive quotes on CHS walls. Now that their club name and mission is out there, they can focus on spreading their message: “You’re not alone.”