The fall high school sports season wraps up when the top senior high school football players in Vermont will take the gridiron for the annual North-South Senior All-Star Football Game. Representing Colchester High School (CHS) this year on the North team are seniors Russell Chase, Charlie Cusson-Ducharme and Mitch Gadapee.
The North leads the all-time series 11-7 after taking a wild 56-35 shootout over the South a year ago.Head coaches are Bob Lamb for the North and Chad Pacheco of Brattleboro leading the South. All 31 of the state’s high school football programs from all three divisions are represented on the rosters. The North-South game will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium in Castleton, Vt. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. for the 19th annual contest and tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, and will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time. All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.