The school board approved purchasing replacement Chromebooks for Malletts Bay School (MBS), which houses the community’s third through fifth graders. This marks the fourth year since the Colchester School District (CSD) began supplying technology such as tablets, Chromebooks and laptops for classrooms in an effort to prioritize digital literacy amongst its students. But in a time when concerns about screen time and its adverse effect on young children is at the forefront of conversation, striking a balance and teaching digital responsibility is key.
According to Superintendent Amy Minor, students should be learning basic tech skills as early as kindergarten, with responsibility increasing as they age from school to school. At MBS the ratio of students to devices is two to one and includes other technology such as smartboards, which teachers use in class instruction and allow students more interaction.
“Technology should be the plumbing of the content we teach,” said Minor. Her goal has been to weave technology into the curriculum in a seamless way; to make it a tool for learning content and skills, rather than a standalone class.
For younger learners, the district employs “limited and deliberate technology use,” she said, while being mindful of screen time. This could mean some instruction with a smartboard followed by individual use of literacy or math apps on a rotating basis.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, kids ages eight to 18 spend over seven hours a day on screens—an increase of two and a half hours in the last decade. Too much screen time can make it harder to sleep at night or concentrate during the day and can lead to a risk of attention problems, anxiety and depression; problems that affect children and adults alike.
According to school Principal Jordan Burke, time management and conversations around digital citizenship are central to the tech balancing act at MBS.
“It’s a great way to demonstrate learning and start conversations about mindfulness,” said Burke, but, “it comes down to time management.”
One of her goals is for students to use technology as a tool to create, rather than consume. For example, with the help of tech, MBS students have written blogs, built robots and learned how to code. She described technology use at her school as a tool to personalize learning to students and open up access. Math and literacy apps help kids with spelling, reading, fact practice and other skills depending on where they need the most practice.
“Striking the right balance and modeling responsible, mindful use of technology as a tool is important,” said Burke. By fifth grade when students are more independent, classes like Library Media Studies help students discuss digital citizenship, asking questions like, “What does good research mean? What does it mean to be responsible online? How can we be mindful of our audience?” Burke suggested.
For the younger kids, she said teachers are hyper aware of their students’ use of technology. “We’re mindful of not overexposing kids to technology and screen time, especially in preschool,” she said.
Minor noted that tech has helped open up accessibility for students across the district. The ratio of students to devices at CHS is one to one, and the kids are allowed to bring their laptops home at the end of the school day. The district also provides an option for students to buy devices from the district after they graduate. “Access to devices [in high school] allows students to feel prepared for college,” said Minor, with knowledge of Google suite, programming, communication, social media, digital citizenship and a myriad of other skills. Access to technology has helped to place students on a level playing field, so a student whose family can’t afford a computer won’t be at a disadvantage to a student whose family can. Although, typing classes, she said, have fallen to the wayside.
“Technology is not the silver bullet,” said Burke. “But it can be a powerful tool to enhance student learning.”
While technology has drastically altered the education landscape and is sure to continue evolving, Minor said pencils and paper are not dead yet.