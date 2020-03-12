Colchester Police Chief Douglas Allen was named the DARE coordinator for the State of Vermont.
DARE—Drug Abuse Resistance Education—is a prevention education program taught by local police officers “that teaches students good decision-making skills that will help them lead safe and healthy lives and cope with high risk circumstances including drugs, alcohol, violence, bullying, and internet safety,” according to the DARE America website.
Allen was sent to San Antonio Texas by DARE America for the national state coordinators meeting. The program is also in 50 other countries across the globe.
Colchester's two designated DARE officers are Jaime Bressler and Mark Jacobs.