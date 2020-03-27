The Colchester Community Food Shelf (CCFS) has tightened their hours down to one day per week starting April 1.
The food shelf will be open on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. noon to 6 p.m. Vermont food shelves are considered essential and are exempt from the shutdown order that began on March 25.
According to a statement on Friday, purchasing items from local grocery stores in large quantities has become increasingly difficult. Their next order from the Food Bank is not until April 16.
For folks looking to donate, items in demand include dry pasta, sauce, macaroni and cheese, Progresso-type soups, tuna, jellies, non-refrigerated juice, ketchup and mustard.
To deliver, park at Union Memorial School (next door to the Food Shelf). Only drop off food donations on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the dedicated plastic crate in front of the school, when the food shelf is open.
"Stay safe and stay well. Look after each other," CCFS wrote in a statement.
CCFS is located at 245 Main Street Colchester, between Claussen’s Greenhouse and Union Memorial School.