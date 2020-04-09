The Colchester Community Development Corp. and the Town of Colchester want to hear how local businesses are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fill out the questionnaire with as much detail as possible. CCDC also encourages residents to share this survey with fellow business owners in Colchester. The survey seeks to gather more information so as to more appropriately dispense aid to the community in this time of crisis.
The link to the questionnaire can be found here: https://forms.gle/vNZchs82tma3151r7