Repairs to the Colchester Causeway are well underway, with much of the new armor rock intact. According to head engineer Amanda Clayton, the goal of this season's repairs is to place large, angular rocks on the sides of the Causeway to protect against potential storms and prevent water erosion.
The next round of repairs should take place in the spring of 2020 to finish and level out the path.
In 2018, a strong windstorm left the Causeway with 12,450 yards of trail eroded and an unstable sloped path, posing a danger to hikers and cyclists. The town closed the trail during the summer following the storm to make temporary repairs, but with the understanding that additional long-term repairs were necessary down the road.
In April 2019, nearly a year after the windstorm, the town received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for $1,153,409 to conduct further repairs starting this fall and finishing in the spring of 2020.
Clayton explained that larger, more angular rocks will help during future storms to break up the energy of waves and decrease potential damage. Filling in existing gaps in the rocky armor wall will also help to decrease water erosion.
The project contractor, J.P. Sicard, was given 45 days to complete fall repairs in part due to the low water level during this time of year. According to Parks and Recreation Director Glen Cuttita, workers would have to go in blind if construction took place during high water levels.
Clayton is optimistic about the work completed so far and estimates that repairs to the causeway's rocky sides should be complete by mid-November, perhaps even ahead of schedule.
Cuttita said he hopes to re-open the trail in time for Memorial Day weekend 2020.