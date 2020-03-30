Melinda Gates’s Moment of Lift invites us to expand our perspectives and view problems around the world as connected systems to be alleviated. Moment of Lift combines personal stories with research and statistics providing the reader with information that enhances appreciation for the people Melinda writes about and for the lives they are living.
Women often walk 15-20 miles in order to have their children vaccinated or to get a birth control shot for themselves. 1.5 million children a year die from diarrhea and need treatment as well as clean water supplies. Health care, education, and family planning are just some of the areas being addressed by people willing to listen and act. What is your moment of lift?
