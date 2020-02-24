The Sentence is Death by Anthony Horowitz – Fiction, 2019
Following The Word is Murder, Anthony Horowitz again teams up with former detective Daniel Hawthorne, this time to solve the mysterious deaths of three people who seem to be connected by their last caving trip together. In this book, we are introduced to an array of characters and clues that may or may not connect them to the victims’ deaths. Along the way we learn a bit about the production of Foyle’s War and the complications of filming scenes in London. The reader will believe they know what happened as did Horowitz’s book character. Will we be disappointed? No. We will, however, be surprised. Read and enjoy!