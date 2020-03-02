The Farm by Joanne Ramos – Adult Fiction, 2019
What would you do to provide for you and your family? Would you lie; spend months away from your child in order to take care of a wealthy person’s child; sacrifice your own body and freedom to ensure you and your family’s future? In her debut novel, Ramos creates the illusion of a mutually beneficial partnership where financially insecure women serve as surrogates to wealthy and influential people. Located on a bucolic upstate farm the surrogates are pampered and monitored, given access to all the best in prenatal care. But as the story unfolds, the curtain is thrown back on a number of issues, including infertility, working mothers, immigration, and economic stability. This book offers a plethora of topics for discussion.