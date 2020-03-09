Nina loves books, cats, trivia, and making lists. She has a few good friends with whom she engages in limited social activities (several book clubs, trivia nights and an occasional movie).
She has no time for dating or meeting new people in general. Nina’s mother travels the world and never really has made parenting a top priority. Nina has not met her father, nor does she even know his name. So when he dies, Nina is forced to meet a huge new family and not all of them are happy that she exists. There is also, of course, a young man who has caught Nina’s eye. And he is a non-reader! These new developments are causing the introverted and anxious Nina to experience life in ways she never thought possible.
The Bookish Life of Nina Hill is a light funny look at choices we have to make when life takes a strange turn—do you stick with what you know or do you take a leap of faith? You will soon care about Nina and her plight. You will want to be in her book club.