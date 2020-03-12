Helen, a professor of theoretical physics at MIT, has her scientific, rational approach to life tested when she begins receiving texts from her friend and former roommate, Charlie (Charlotte). Since Charlie is dead, Helen thinks someone is just using Charlie’s phone until the texts begin containing information shared only with Charlie. Could Charlie really be reaching out or who else would be sending these texts? Charlie’s husband, Terrence, and daughter, Simmi, have moved back east to be closer to Charlie’s family and rent an apartment in Helen’s house. Helen’s son, Jack, becomes friends with Simmi. Entwined with the personal relationships and messages from Charlie is the perspective from astrophysics and the research that Helen and other scientists are involved in. Read this informative and compelling story.
Book Bits: 'Lost and Wanted' by Nell Freudenberger
Avalon Ashley
Staff Writer
