Harry Hole, Norway’s rogue and brilliant police inspector has been thrown out of his home by his wife Rakel. His alcoholism has put Harry in a bad place but he is given a chance to work again with the Oslo police department. The downside is that it is in the cold case department where no one wants to be. He would much rather be investigating cases which have ties to a criminal, Svein Finne, who has just been released from prison.
Harry has been trying for years to get him convicted of the murders of several women but so far Finne has been able to avoid murder charges. Then the unthinkable happens, the morning after one of his drunken blackouts, Harry is visited by the police and informed that his wife Rakel has been found murdered in her house. Harry cannot believe this: Rakel is the only woman he has ever loved. He is convinced Finne is responsible because years ago Harry was forced to shoot and kill Finne’s son Valentin. Although it’s not his case, he begins to investigate Rakel’s murder but finds there may be someone else guilty of the gruesome crime.
Lots of twists in this plot. Great series.
