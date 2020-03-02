Eliza Hamilton: The Extraordinary Life and Times of the Wife of Alexander Hamilton by Tilar J. Mazzeo – Adult Non-Fiction, 2018
This book romps along, doing for Eliza Schuyler Hamilton what Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical did for her husband. Her life was filled with dramatic events - both political and personal. From the French and Indian War to the Revolutionary War, to her role as wife of one of the Founding Fathers, the action never lets up. The complex system of family alliances is explained in detail, and the book is full of elopements and scandals. Even wealthy and aristocratic women were expected to nurse family members through serious illness, and serial childbirth meant that the mortality rate was high. That Eliza not just survived, but thrived and endured, makes for interesting reading. She outlived her husband by 50 years and founded and directed an orphanage that still exists. She founded the first public school in Washington Heights, and toward the end of her life she spoke out against slavery. A Founding Mother for sure!