The setting is Britain just after the 2016 Brexit referendum—a divided world. The season is autumn, the time when nature begins to shut down in preparation for its long winter rest. Daniel, 101 years old, drifts in and out of consciousness, lying in his hospice bed, gradually fading from life. Thirty-two year old Elisabeth spends most of her time by his bedside, reading, conversing, and reflecting on their long history together. This is a story about conflict, loss, and death. But at its heart it is a love story—love of humanity, the world, and most of all the profound love between Elisabeth and Daniel. They met as neighbors when Elisabeth was only eight and each found in the other a lifelong soulmate. Quirky, humane, imaginative and wise, Daniel helped open young Elisabeth’s mind to creative vision and contemplation. In this free flowing novel, forever shifting between present and past, we find not only a deeply moving story of these two extraordinary characters, but a beautiful meditation on time, loss, love, art and the expansive power of imagination.
Book Bits: 'Autumn' by Ali Smith
Avalon Ashley
Staff Writer
