A normal day for Joe Pike, co-owner with Elvis Cole, of a private investigation business: He goes to the bank for his usual transaction and chats with the teller, a young woman named Izzy. Joe leaves the bank and while starting his car he sees Izzy come out and immediately two men run and abduct her. He chases them down and the police arrest them. The kidnappers get out on bail but shortly after they are found murdered and Izzy disappears. Joe follows up on this bizarre incident with the help of his partner Elvis but the more he investigates, the more twists and turns reveal a family secret that Izzy is unaware of. Her world begins to turn upside down, her deceased parents are not who she thought they were and even her own identity is in question. Joe and Elvis are determined to sort this out and help Izzy come to terms with the mystery of her parent’s background. A fast paced read.
Book Bits: 'A Dangerous Man' by Robert Crais
Avalon Ashley
Staff Writer
