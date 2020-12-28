While we can never truly predict what a year will bring, 2020 was certainly a memorable year for Vermonters and many around the world. The social fabric of society was forced to adapt rapidly to new ways of life: life at a distance. Schools struggled to remain open whether in-person or virtually, families had to create classrooms in their homes, businesses had to completely augment their policies and procedures, all while everyone continued with their daily tasks as best they could.
But in a year of extreme upheaval and change, communities forged on with bravery and willfulness, as Vermonters are wont to do. Now at end of the year, we looked back on some of the most popular stories that made it to the pages of the Colchester Sun, and the people who inspired them.
Public demonstrations against racism:
- The Colchester School District Board voted unanimously to raise the Black Lives Matter flag at all five of the district’s schools during the 2020-2021 school year.
COVID-19:
- Two members of the Colchester community tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, bringing the total number of statewide cases to 211.
- Vermont launched the Front-Line Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program, authorized under Act 136. The program offers between $1,200 to $2,000 to employees who worked a certain number of hours during the pandemic and risked possible exposure to COVID-19, and draws its funds from the federal stimulus programs passed in response to COVID-19.
- Late this October, COVID cases at St. Michael’s College rose to 43, and students were tested weekly before they left for Thanksgiving. The Health Department asked students to stay on campus, despite the all-remote learning happening outside of the physical classroom.
Sports achievements:
- Community rallies to organize Catamount football season despite pandemic, creating a new type of “football” that focus on no-contact play, emphasizing passing and ball-handling rather than tackling.
- This August, the Colchester’s All-Stars took the 2020 Vermont 10-12 District I Little League Baseball title after winning 16-2 over the Shelburn (team name).
- Colchester High School Lakers secured a 2-1 win over the Mount Mansfield Union Cougars, paving the way into the quarterfinals during the Vermont Principals’ Association 2020 Division I State Championship Tournament.
Schools:
- Colchester English Learner teacher Susan Rosato is named teacher of the year by Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French.
Police and Fire
- Colchester successfully consolidated its three fire departments from Colchester Center, Malletts Bay, and St. Michael’s, and in a midsummer ceremony 43-year Colchester firefighter David Weissenstein was officially sworn in as assistant chief of overall administration. Former Colchester emergency management coordinator Seth Lasker became assistant chief of operations, and the new Colchester Fire Department’s three battalion chiefs were sworn in: Gary Francis will lead the Malletts Bay station, Erik Haversang the St. Michael’s Station and Bruce Palmer the Center Station.
- Corporal Stephen Gutierrez reflects on summer 2020, his first summer as Colchester’s Harbor Master as the third Colchester Harbor Master in history.
