A canoe was found floating in Malletts Bay Tuesday morning, prompting public safety entities including the Colchester Police Department (CPD), Colchester Rescue, Technical Rescue, Malletts Bay Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard to respond.
Responders were able to verify that the canoe was not capsized; it was empty and the unknown object floating next to it was a piece of wood.
According to a statement from the CPD, a search of the area did not locate anyone in the water.
The "Ranger" canoe is described as green and fiberglass; it was taken to the CPD station for safekeeping. Anyone with information regarding the canoe is asked the call the department.
The statement further cautioned residents to stay safe while outdoors: "We would like to remind people that even though the days are getting nicer the lake is still very cold. The water temperature of Lake Champlain is currently in the thirties making it very dangerous for anyone who may go into the water. If you choose to go on the water wear a Personal Floatation Device and be careful."