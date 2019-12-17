HIGHGATE — It was 3 separate games within a game Saturday afternoon at Highgate Arena when the Burlington/Colchester Lakers faced the Lady Thunderbirds. The Lakers scored 5 unanswered goals in the second period on their way to a 7-1 victory over MVU.
The first period was all Lakers. The Thunderbirds played mostly defense and only managed 3 shots in the period.
An early powerplay in the second gave MVU some hope, but the Lakers righted the ship and took over the period. Goals 7 seconds apart doomed the Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds played their best period in the third, giving up a shorty but otherwise playing the Lakers even. On an early powerplay, Brianna Jarvis drilled Dallamura with a shot from the left dot and Lora Fresn pounded the rebound right back at her.
MVU's Abby Bessette took a shot from the right hash marks that hit Dallamura on the shoulder and bounced over the net.
Jarvis was involved in the final two good MVU scoring chances. She went in with Airoldi on a 2-on-1 and Dallamura made the save on Airoldi’s high shot. Then Jarvis took the puck to the net off a faceoff and forced Dallamura to make a quick glove save.
MVU's Madison Conley had 42 saves. BC's Dallamura turned aside 17 shots, 10 of them in the third period.
BC goes to 2-0 on the season.