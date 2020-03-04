Dear Colchester Residents:
On behalf of the Selectboard, Town Manager Aaron Frank and Town Staff, we would like to extend a sincere thanks and gratitude to you for supporting and passing the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and the Technology and Communications Capital Plans.
The Selectboard worked closely with staff to prepare a budget that maintained our current level of service and addresses significant needs in emergency services. We remain focused on keeping spending contained, diversifying our revenue sources and we continually review efficiencies Town-wide in the delivery of services.
We are proud of the work the Town has accomplished with input and help from our residents, businesses, board and commission members, volunteers and employees. The Selectboard and I look forward to continued efforts that will ensure our quality of life, economic prosperity, recreational opportunities, and environmental stewardship both now and for future generations.
We would like to thank retiring Selectboard member Herb Downing for his service to the Town. Herb was appointed as a member of the Colchester Selectboard in October 2011 and elected in March 2012; he has served his community with compassion, benevolence, and subtle wit for over eight years; he served as a Development Review Board member from 2002 until 2011; as Chair of the Development Review Board from 2005 to 2010.
Finally, we would like to express thanks to both Julie Hulburd and Stacey Mercure for their interest in running for the Selectboard seat vacated by Herb. We welcome Julie to the Selectboard and hope that Stacey remains involved in civic issues.
Once again, thank you to all of the residents who participated in Town Meeting and voted.
Sincerely,
Jeffrey D, Bartley, Chair
Colchester Selectboard