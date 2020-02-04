The second annual Vermont Winter Bike/Walk Challenge will run from Feb. 10-21.
Organized by Local Motion and Go! Vermont, the challenge encourages Vermonters to use alternative and active forms of transportation, which also happen to be healthy and effective ways to reduce Vermont’s carbon footprint.
To take part, participants simply record at least two walk or bike trips during the challenge period in the Go! Vermont app. Multi-modal commutes that combine walking, biking, or running with transit also count towards the Challenge.
Participants who record at least two trips will be entered for random drawings of prizes, including $25 gift cards to Darn Tough Socks, Outdoor Gear Exchange and Gardener’s supply, and season passes to Local Motion’s Island Line Bike Ferry, which provides transport from the Colchester Causeway to South Hero. Opening day is scheduled for May 22.
Winter Bike-to-Work Day takes place during the challenge, on Feb. 14, giving Vermonters another reason to replace car trips by biking, walking or running.
The Go! Vermont app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.