Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease vary from person to person. It’s not always about misplacing house keys, forgetting directions, or searching for a word on the tip of the tongue. Dawn Plante, Education Presenter and Support Group Facilitator with the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, discussed ten common warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease during a presentation at Holy Cross Senior Housing in Colchester on Nov. 18.
Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia that deteriorates memory and can affect behavior. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, a majority of people with the disease are age 65 or older but it is not a natural part of aging. There is no current cure for the disease and no definitive test for diagnosis.
Ten warning signs include memory loss that disrupts daily life; challenges in planning or solving problems; difficulty completing familiar tasks; confusion with time or place; trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships; new problems with words in speaking or writing; misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps; withdrawal from work or social activities; and changes in mood or personality.
Throughout the presentation, Plante emphasized that the symptoms look different on everyone. Rather than jumping to conclusions based on a checklist of symptoms, she suggested asking, “what seems unusual for a specific person?”
“Sometimes we forget to buy milk at the store, that happens,” said Dawn. But in the case of someone in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, they might not remember that they should have purchased milk. People in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease experience memory loss that affects daily activities like driving, getting dressed, or remembering appointments. Another example Dawn described could be someone asking the same question repeatedly. “It’s like it doesn’t process in the brain,” she said.
Dawn recalled seeing this symptom in her mother. “I can remember my mom sitting in the backseat with my niece. She was so precious, 10 or 11 years old [sic] at the time,” described Dawn. “But my mom kept asking a question over and over and my niece was so patient. She just kept telling grandma the answer every time.” Dawn also emphasized this as a good example of how to react to a symptom by exercising patience and not escalating the situation.
The second sign manifests itself as difficulty in planning or solving problems—having trouble recalling important dates that people normally would have, or recalling information to solve an everyday problem.
The third common warning sign Dawn described as a difficulty to complete a familiar task. This is clear in the tip example, but could range from person to person. As an example, Dawn recalled her mother who always made cornbread and never had to look at a recipe. “But then she started to forget to put the baking powder in it,” Dawn said, explaining how this manifestation of the symptom could look different on different people.
One resident at the talk recalled an example of the symptom in her father who also had Alzheimer’s disease. Her dad was a banker and whenever he took the family to dinner, he would calculate the tip. “The first sign for us that something was going on... was when he got the bill, he would give it to my sister and say, ‘you figure out the tip,’ because he didn’t want to admit he couldn’t figure it out anymore.”
Confusion with time or place is another symptom. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, people in early stages of the disease can lose track of dates and seasons. It is normal to forget things, especially as people age. However, forgetting the date or month and then not being able to figure it out later on could be a sign of Alzheimer’s.
A symptom that can become dangerous if the person is still driving can be trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships. People in the early stages of Alzheimer’s might also think that their eyesight is digressing, but the difficulty judging distance, keeping balance, or determining colors is from the dementia. Dawn also explained that people can become confused while driving if there is too much activity going on, like road signs, mirrors, or other cars on the roadway.
Experiencing new problems with words in speaking or writing is another symptom. People with Alzheimer’s disease might have trouble following or participating in a conversation, even if the topic is something they’re familiar with. Vocabulary feels not just out of reach, but not present. Dawn said that often people with Alzheimer’s who experience this tend to withdraw from social gatherings or environments where this inability to carry a conversation would be highlighted.
Since people with Alzheimer’s disease have a deteriorating memory, they often place items in unusual places without recalling. While it is common to misplace something, the inability to retrace one’s steps is what makes this another warning symptom. With no memory of the object, people with Alzheimer’s
“They might accuse people around them of stealing or hiding things on them,” said Dawn, explaining that often people with Alzheimer’s appear anxious or suspicious. “If they can’t find something, somebody must’ve taken it—it’s not that they misplaced it,” she explained. “Most of us might misplace something, but if we retrace our steps we can usually find it. But for people with Alzheimer’s, that memory is just gone.”
People with Alzheimer’s disease also appear to have decreased or poor judgement. This symptom can make older people a target for money scams. “People count on the fact that older folks might not remember that they’ve already donated to organizations,” said Dawn. The symptom could also appear as less attention paid to self-grooming or bathing.
Similar to the example given in terms of withdrawing from conversation, people with Alzheimer’s often withdraw from work or social activities. “They don’t want to be embarrassed,” explained Dawn, and they’re more likely to stay at home, withdraw from hobbies, and events with family or friends.
The final warning sign to look for is any changes in mood or personality. “If they’re out of their comfort zone, they can get upset,” described Dawn. “As we age, we typically get set in our ways, but people with Alzheimer’s or dementia are beyond that. They can’t be reconciled into trusting people like they used to.” People with the disease often become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful, and anxious if placed outside of their comfort zone.
Throughout the presentation, Dawn emphasized that symptoms manifest differently from person to person but that, overall, early detection is important. While no definitive cure has been discovered for Alzheimer’s disease, doctors are able to zero in on the disease often by ruling out other possibilities.
Dawn described important hopeful steps to take to ease symptoms and effects on people with the disease and anyone connected to them. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, early detection can aid in medical treatment to alleviate early symptoms or open the door to clinical trials; it can help lift emotional weight on friends and family members; and it can allow for more time to plan for the future. The first thing to do as Dawn described is to have a conversation with the person. “It’s not going to be an easy conversation,” she said. “But don’t give up because it is important.”