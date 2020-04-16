Colchester-based contractor All Seasons Excavating (ASE) seemed poised to take on the Laker Lane/Blakely Road Intersection Project this summer, with the lowest construction bid of $346,967.50.
But a bid analysis deemed two out of eight proposals for the job mathematically and materially unbalanced—one of which was ASE. While the Town remained supportive of ASE and recommended them for the job, the Vt. Agency of Transportation (VTrans) advised that if the Town did not reject the two unbalanced bidders, federal funding for the project would likely be withdrawn.
At a hearing in front of the Town selectboard on April 14, ASE representatives testified that the supposed irregularities in their bid were "common practice" in the contractor world and that they felt "singled out by some unseen power."
The bid analysis determined that unbalanced bid items did not "reasonably reflect actual costs" and some "generate doubt that the award would result in the lowest ultimate cost." After fixing mathematical errors, ASE's bid totaled $347,717.50. In comparison, the design engineer estimated the project's total cost to be $431,732.95.
In ASE's bid analysis, three out of five areas of significant variance—Uniformed Traffic Officers, Flaggers and Traffic Control, All Inclusive—were selected as areas that "may present an advantage to the Contractor or a disadvantage to the Town."
ASE bid $1 per hour for Uniformed Traffic Officers, far less than the design engineer's estimate of $58.22 per hour. The contractor also bid $1 per hour for Flaggers where the same engineer had estimated the cost at $27.95 per hour. Lastly, ASE bid $70,000 as a lump sum for All Inclusive Traffic Control—$38,000 higher than the engineer's estimate. The analysis noted: "It appears that ASE bid this lump sum item to offset the cost of Uniformed Traffic Officer hours and Flagger hours."
At the hearing, ASE owner Robby Mazza and Project Manager John Christian explained that this bidding strategy is commonplace among contractors and is more efficient and cost-saving to the Town. "The money is in there, no ifs, ands or buts," said Christian.
A bid item must have a minimum of one dollar, hence the low bids for Uniformed Traffic Officers and Flaggers. The cost of those services is included in the All Inclusive Traffic Control section, Christian explained. "We've never used up the total flagging hours so we put that money into Traffic Control, All Inclusive. Sixty to seventy percent is all we ever use," he said.
Mazza also explained that many of ASE's staff are cross-trained. "We have four certified traffic people. Say they're $15 to 16 per hour. They do not have to be dedicated to traffic at all times," he said. "It's not something we just invented; it's common practice." He went on to reference similar bids he's seen and other projects ASE has completed for the Town.
After receiving an explanatory letter from ASE in March, the Town chose to move forward with recommending ASE for the job.
However, the Laker Lane/Blakely Road Intersection Project is entirely federally funded, through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and VTrans.
Public Works Director Bryan Osborne testified on behalf of his department, noting that VTrans had stated that both unbalanced bidders should be rejected and that the bid should be awarded to the third lowest bidder, Desroches Construction Services with a base bid of $381,119.50.
"The way I see it, the Town has three options: either proceed on the current course, and award the contract to Descroches; abandon the project and return the money; or award the project to the first or second lowest bidders, at which point federal funding would be withdrawn, and the project would then be funded through local tax dollars," said Osborne.
After closing the hearing, both sides have the opportunity to submit written decisions by April 21. The selectboard will review and vote on a decision within 30 days.