Anisha Neupane of Colchester is expected to graduate Sunday, April 26, from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a Bachelor of Arts degree in general studies.
The university's traditional in-person Commencement has been moved online since large gatherings are not possible during the coronavirus pandemic. It can be viewed after 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at www.upb.pitt.edu/commencement, on the university's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PittBradford, and YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/uPittBradford.
Congrats, Anisha!