A striking lawsuit hit Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in June—the second case this year.
The case cited dangerous conditions for youth that are “physically and emotionally harmful,” including graphic descriptions of children being stripped of their clothes, physically restrained, and left in locked cells with broken toilets.
The facility lost funding in 2018 due to a report that alleged children were being treated more like “inmates” rather than patients. While a proposal for a new facility was floated in front of the House in January of this year, no funding was allotted.
In December, the facility found itself empty and a few weeks later, Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center announced it would close its doors.