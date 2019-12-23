Westbury-img

More than 100 Westbury Park residents convened at Colchester High School in late 2018 to discuss buying their home. As of March, Westbury Park is the second largest resident-owned mobile home park in the state.

 File Photo

In 2018, Westbury Park, the state’s second largest mobile home park, was listed for sale, leaving the fate of the park’s many residents in question. Following the announcement, the park residents decided to attempt a risky bid to buy the property themselves. They created a co-operative of over half the park’s residents and made an offer, with nothing left to do but wait and hope.

In March of this year, the residents of Westbury Park became owners, making it the second largest resident-owned mobile home park in the state. Now co-op residents face a new challenge: the new responsibilities of home ownership.

