In September, Malletts Bay Fire Department and Colchester Center Volunteer Fire Company voted to transfer fire services over to Town management, consolidating into a single department under one town-wide chief, by summer of 2020.
The choice to consolidate came on the heels of a decision from the Town in light of a growing need for more full-time firefighters and escalating costs. In June of this year, the Town offered both fire departments the choice to merge into one department or transfer services over the town.
According to town manager Aaron Frank, fire services represent the third largest area of expenditure for the town, making up about 10 percent of the property tax budget. Overall cost of fire services has escalated at 5.6 percent annually over the last 10 years, including costs paid by the town to the fire districts.
Frank said he hopes that the consolidation of fire services under town management will improve overall efficiency and streamline prevention services.
CCVFC and MBFD were both formed in 1951 but have grown into a founding faces of Colchester; CCVFC known by their motto, “Our family helping yours.” Moving forward, the town must consider how to balance pioneering an entirely new landscape for firefighting services with preserving the history and identity of both fire departments.