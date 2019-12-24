Some of Colchester’s biggest assets and attractions are its outdoor recreation opportunities, from biking to sailing to pickleball.
Earlier this year, an enthusiastic local pickleball group, the Funatics, went door to door fundraising money to build new pickleball courts at Airport Park, with a goal of raising $123,000 by August. While the Funatics raised over $26,000 in donations and grant money, they did not meet their goal by August.
However, in October, the Parks and Recreation department reallocated funds for the construction of four new dedicated pickleball courts, eliciting one of the biggest standing ovations a selectboard meeting has ever seen.
This summer also saw the reopening and closure of the Colchester Causeway, a bike and walking path that saw its fair share of damage from a storm in 2018. In May, FEMA awarded the town $1,153,409 to repair the Causeway. Repairs began in September and are expected to be finished by spring 2020.
Finally, in October, the Town unveiled the last completed piece of a 10-mile recreation path connecting the Village, to the Causeway, and other points beyond Colchester. The project took eight years to complete; the last link in a grand vision, according to town officials.