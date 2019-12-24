Nearly three years ago, dozens of homeowners were forced to leave their homes along Malletts Bay following a bruising lawsuit with property-owner, Mongeon Bay Properties. The former homeowners lost nearly $4.5 million combined after losing their lawsuit and their homes, which were then demolished or repossessed.
This year, Mongeon Bay constructed a seawall along the since-deserted property but allegedly deviated from approved plans by neglecting stormwater, wastewater and landscape improvements, as well as deviating from the approved size of the wall. When the Town determined Mongeon Bay had violated its permit, the company appealed to the state environmental court. In an effort to avoid a trial, the court ordered mediation between the two entities.
While town officials felt that they had a strong case against Mongeon Bay and their controversial seawall, they wondered if going to court would be worth it, considering the often slim penalties the court has a track record of awarding.
In July, the Town of Colchester and Mongeon Bay Properties agreed on an out-of-court settlement which required the latter to pay the Town $62,500 as well as input landscaping improvements.