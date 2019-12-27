On Town meeting day in March, Colchester voters rejected allocating local option tax (LOT) funds to the Malletts Bay sewer project by a margin of just 193 votes—the second time residents have voted against installing a sewer since the 90s.
The controversial vote left town officials empty-handed and without a Plan B to alleviate wastewater pollution in the Bay. A few months later, the selectboard charged the town planning commission with reviewing options to address the lack of wastewater disposal capacity in the area and to present a recommendation by the fall of 2019. In May, the commission launched a summer-long research, brainstorming and public outreach campaign to find solutions, holding numerous public forums and workshops focused on gaining public feedback.
Through this outreach, the planning commission narrowed down proposed options to land conservation, community septic, sewer, or “do nothing.” Some residents raised concerns about the possibility for unwanted development should a sewer be approved, while others emphasized saving the Bay as the ultimate priority.
In November, the planning commission presented their findings, arguing that a sewer line is still the town’s best option. Whether a project proposal will make it onto the ballot in 2020 is still uncertain. But perhaps a more important question remains: What happens if voters reject sewer again?